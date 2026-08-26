/87 kg expired sweets and cockroaches: FSSAI issues notice to JW Marriott, Andaz Delhi ahead of BRICS Summit

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued official show-cause notices to two prominent five-star establishments in Delhi’s Aerocity viz. JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi by Hyatt following inspections that revealed major health, hygiene, and food safety violations. Both luxury hotels are among the primary venues designated to accommodate foreign delegates and guests for the upcoming 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
According to inspection findings released by the food regulator, severe lapses were observed across kitchen operations, storage areas, and supply chains at both properties.
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At Andaz Delhi operated by Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd, officials seized and destroyed approximately 87 kilograms of expired sweets in the confectionery section. Inspectors also uncovered expired cake bases and bread packets with duplicate date-marking labels pasted over expired dates. The inspection reportedly flagged active pest infestations, including cockroaches near freezers, houseflies, and mosquitoes in grinding rooms, as well as spider webs and a packet of gutka inside the bottling plant area. Additionally, the team noted severe cross-contamination risks, citing improper segregation where vegetarian and non-vegetarian cutting boards were stored in the same water container.
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At JW Marriott which is a unit of Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, regulators logged nearly 60 individual compliance deficiencies. Reports highlighted the presence of spoiled raw ingredients, including fungus-affected apples and rotten tomatoes, alongside visible particulate matter floating in drinking water supplies. Inspectors found fruit flies in vegetable units, cockroaches in main kitchens, unclean food-contact surfaces, and unhygienic conditions among kitchen staff. The hotel was also cited for licensing non-compliance, selling items like paneer and khoya without mandatory endorsements, and mislabeling stored food items.
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The FSSAI has collected regulatory food and ingredient samples from both properties for laboratory testing. Both hotels have been instructed to execute immediate corrective actions and submit full compliance reports. The regulator stated that further legal and administrative actions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, will depend on lab test results and the adequacy of the hotels' remedial measures.