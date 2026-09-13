/81-year-old schoolmate calls on PM Modi for help in land dispute case, seeks CBI probe

A former schoolmate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on him decades after studying together in Vadnagar, Gujarat, and sought intervention in his years-long fight over a land dispute in Maharashtra.

Asgarali Vohra, now 81, who studied with PM Modi at Vadnagar’s B N School, met with him last Tuesday to seek justice and a CBI investigation into the land dispute in Maharashtra’s Mira-Bhayandar, alleging that builders linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta had used forged documents to take control of his property, according to a Times of India report. Vohra also submitted a letter detailing his allegations.

Vohra claimed that he had purchased around 2,810 square metres of land at Navghar Road in Bhayandar East through a registered agreement in 1989 and had never sold or transferred the land.

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He alleged that forged documents were prepared in 2011 in collusion with Swayam Builders and that the property was subsequently divided into two portions without his knowledge.

Vohra alleged that Swayam Builders was shown as being in possession of one portion and Seven Eleven Constructions of the other. Seven Eleven Constructions is linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

He further alleged that the Town Planning Department of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation even granted construction permission on the disputed land despite his ownership claim.

Vohra has accused officials of the municipal corporation, the Revenue Department and the local police of failing to act against those allegedly involved in fabricating the documents.

Vohra filed an FIR in connection with the alleged forgery in 2015, following which the matter went to court. He claimed that the CID report in the case was submitted only in 2026, nearly 11 years after the FIR was registered.

Vohra also claimed that a counter-case was filed against him in 2025 without prior notice or an opportunity to present his version.

After pursuing the matter with the police, revenue authorities and the municipal corporation in vain, Vohra approached PM Modi and sought his intervention. He requested that the dispute and the role of the builders and government officials be investigated by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the local municipal authorities took note of the matter after Vohra’s meeting with the Prime Minister. Now, representatives of the companies concerned have been directed to appear in a hearing scheduled for September 16.