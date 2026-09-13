Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. In the last three days, PM Modi held 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with heads of state and government, besides several pull-aside meetings with world leaders and international institutions. On day two, the Indian prime minister held talks with leaders from South Africa, Egypt, Uganda, Indonesia, Philippines, Burundi, Kazakhstan and Nigeria. Earlier on Friday (Sep 11) and Saturday (Sep 12), PM Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

PM Modi meets South Africa’s Ramaphosa

PM Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to review the “full breadth” of the India-South Africa Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered the India-SACU trade agreement, mining and critical minerals, infrastructure, food security, digital public infrastructure, emerging technologies and skilling.

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“Our partnership is rooted in history and firmly focused on the future,” PM Modi said, adding that India would work with South Africa on Africa’s progress, Global South priorities and a more balanced global order.

The group was initially called BRIC with founding members India, China, Russia, and Brazil, but was later renamed to BRICS after South Africa joined the bloc in 2010. The group now has 11 full member countries and 10 official partner nations.

PM Modi holds series of bilaterals on Day 2

PM Modi also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, describing the interaction as a “lovely” catch-up. The two leaders discussed strengthening the India-Indonesia partnership across a range of sectors.

With Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, PM Modi discussed regional issues and the growing India-Egypt friendship.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was another key interlocutor. PM Modi said the two leaders reviewed the momentum in their Strategic Partnership, with economic linkages, technology, trade, space, innovation and creative industries among the focus areas. They also discussed strengthening India-ASEAN engagement.

PM Modi separately met Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, recalling his 2018 visit to Uganda and the Kampala Principles guiding India’s engagement with Africa. Healthcare, agriculture, digital technologies and capacity building featured in their discussions.

PM Modi met Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye and congratulated him on Burundi assuming the African Union chair. The two sides discussed development cooperation, capacity building, youth skilling, agriculture and clean energy.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his first India visit as president, held talks with PM Modi on giving fresh momentum to the strategic partnership, including trade, investment, energy, technology and connectivity.