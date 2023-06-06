8 things to know about Cyclone Biparjoy which is heading towards India's western coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that a low-pressure area is being formed over the southeast Arabian Sea which can intensify in the next 24 hours and can critically influence monsoon's advancement towards the Kerala coast. The IMD has stated that the depression can intensify into a cyclonic storm which has been named as Cyclone Biparjoy in Bangladesh.

No tentative date for the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala was given by the weather department. Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has stated that monsoon may arrive in Kerala on June 8 or June 9, however, it is expected to be a "meek and mild entry". "These powerful weather systems in the Arabian Sea spoil the advancement of the monsoon deep inland. Under their influence, the monsoon stream may reach coastal parts but will struggle to penetrate beyond the Western Ghats," the agency further stated.

ALSO READ | In Pics | Tropical storm Mawar batters Japan Here are 8 points on Cyclone Biparjoy: 1. The cyclone was named Biparjoy by Bangladesh which means 'calamity' or 'disaster'. According to the IMD website, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries adopted the name in 2020 and pronounced Biporjoy.

2. The weather department stated that a depression was formed in the Arabian Sea on June 5 which can intensify into a cylcone.

3. In a bulletin released on Tuesday morning, the IMD stated that the depression is currently located around 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,160 km south of Porbandar, and 1,520 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, at 5:30 am on Tuesday.

4. The IMD stated that the depression may move northwestward and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

5. The IMD, in its bulletin, has stated that the cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into a severe one on Thursday morning and may turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.

WATCH | Symbolic 'cotton tree' destroyed in storm 6. The Met department has predicted that the cyclonic storm is likely to intensify and move east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. "It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea," the department was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

7. The IMD had earlier stated that a low-pressure system's formation over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification is likely to critically influence the monsoon's advancement towards the Kerala coast.

8. The IMD has stated that the path of the cyclone is being closely monitored by them and they will issue advisories, accordingly. Meanwhile, people living in coastal areas have been advised to be ready for possible flooding and also other major impacts from the cyclone.

