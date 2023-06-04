In Pics | Tropical storm Mawar batters Japan

| Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Parts of Japan are affected by the devastating tropical storm Mawar. One person lost life, two are missing and several are injured.

Flooded street in Koshigaya

Streets were flooded with rainwater in Koshigaya, Saitama prefecture after being lashed by the tropical storm. One person has been killed, two went missing while dozens were injured, said authorities. Thousands of people residing in the area have been issued evacuation warnings.

(Photograph: AFP )

High waves in South Tokyo

Initially a super typhoon, Mawar weakened to a tropical storm when it struck Guam. While the storm was earlier predicted to move through the south of Honshu main island as it proceeded into the Pacific, forecasters have predicted it may cause localised heavy rain due to the humid air from the storm which might feed into a seasonal rain front.

(Photograph: AFP )

Road broken due to storm

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said about 1.3 million people in the country were advised to evacuate, and most were from the western Honshu areas like Wakayama prefecture. Over 300 flights and 52 ferries have been cancelled, said the Transport Ministry. (Image credit:@KODAI032404/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Long queues at the Tokyo Station

Passengers had to wait in long queues at the Tokyo Station ticket centre as the Shinkansen bullet train service was halted due to heavy rains in the city and some other parts. According to reports, around 8,900 homes were affected by power outages.

(Photograph: AFP )

River overflowing

Several rivers were reported near the top of their banks while Shizuoka prefecture was flooded in the evening of Friday. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued landslides and flood warnings for the western parts of Honshu and Shikoku islands up to Saturday morning. (Image credit:@T_in_Japan/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Heavy rains

Although Japan frequently experiences severe summer rains, a typhoon-like storm approaching the islands in June is unusually early. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), this spring was the warmest one that Japan has seen since records started being kept in 1898.

(Photograph: Reuters )