70-year-old woman murdered in India's Bengaluru, body found in plastic drum

A 70-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the Indian city of Bengaluru was brutally murdered on Friday, according to media reports. Susheelamma's body was found in a plastic drum near an abandoned building in Nisarga Layout of KR Puram on Sunday, reported the Times of India (TOI),

Three men have so far been apprehended in connection with the crime. The woman's body was chopped into pieces before it was dumped into the plastic drum. The murder came to light after locals spotted the drum and informed the police.

Also read | Mumbai Crime Branch to probe murder of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Abhishek Ghosalkar during FB livestream

The murder created panic among residents of the area.

The police said that the BJP worker's younger daughter and granddaughter stayed in another apartment about 200 feet away from her flat on II Main Road of the Nisarga layout. Susheelamma's younger daughter works in a private firm while her granddaughter is a student.

The family did not suspect any foul play as the 70-year-old would go for a visit to temples for a day or two. Susheelamma lost her husband several years ago.

As per the TOI report, Raman Gupta, additional commissioner of police (East), who visited the spot, said the police had taken up a case of murder and were investigating it from all angles.