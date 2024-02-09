Two teams of Mumbai Crime Branch to probe murder of Shiv Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar

Mumbai police's Crime Branch has established two teams to investigate the shocking death of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live by a local social activist who later committed himself.

The Crime Branch investigation will concentrate on a number of facets of the murder case, such as how Mauris obtained the weapon and who gave it to him, whether or not he was drunk when the incident occurred, and questioning those who were around when Mauris shot Ghosalkar. The incident took place on Thursday evening at assailant Mauris Noronha's office located in IC Colony, in the northern suburb of Boriwali (West). A viral video later showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

According to a police official, Mauris and Ghosalkar had a personal grudge and the Facebook live was organized to make it clear that the animosity had ceased for the sake of the IC Colony neighborhood, according to PTI.

Following the homicide, the MHB Colony police registered a case. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satya Narayanm and DCP Datta Nalawade attended the scene to conduct an investigation. For additional investigation, the matter has been forwarded to Mumbai Crime Branch, a top officer informed.

Supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) gathered outside the Karuna Hospital in North Mumbai, where the late leader Ghosalkar was taken for emergency care. To prevent any unfortunate incidents, increased security has been implemented in the nearby districts.