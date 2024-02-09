India: 'It is deeply regrettable and saddening: Devendra Fadnavis on Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder

After Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead, Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the murder of Mauris Noronha had nothing to do with Maharashtra's law and order situation.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, called the killing of Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar by Mauris Noronha during a Facebook Live event very serious and unfortunate on Friday.

The Mumbai Police have discovered some motives for the murders, according to Devendra Fadnavis and they will be released shortly.

"It is deeply regrettable and extremely terrible that young leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was killed. It was the result of animosity between people. Abhishek Ghosalkar and his assassin, Mauris Noronha, popularly known as "Morris Bhai," were frequently spotted together. Even in 2024, their posters were shown together.

There must have been some differences that led to this. Some of the reasons that the police have discovered will soon be made public, Devendra Fadnavis informed reporters.

"The Opposition is doing politics over it, but it's their job," Fadnavis said.

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot in the abdomen and shoulder in the incident, which happened on Thursday night at Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony, as seen in a widely shared video. Mauris Noronha committed suicide after the icident. The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken up the probe.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, also responded to the tragedy, calling the murder wrong and unfortunate and promising a thorough investigation to determine what caused the crime.

Devendra Fadnavis' resignation was demanded by Sharad Pawar's NCP group in response to Abhishek Ghosalkar's death.

Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar said the law and order situation has gone out of control in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut demanded the resignation of chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.