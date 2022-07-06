22 earthquakes in 24 hours: What is happening in Andaman and Nicobar? Here is the reason why

Andaman and Nicobar islands recorded 22 earthquakes in 24 hours. The earthquakes were of the magnitude 3.8 to 5.0. The National Center for Seismology said that the earthquakes were reported in the Andaman sea, starting from 5.42 am on Monday with the most recent one being in the south-eastern coast of Port Blair of a magnitude of 4.3, at 8.05 am today, i.e., July 6. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. But, such a huge number of earthquakes in just a span of 24 hours indicates the destruction that can be caused in the future. Earthquakes in the sea can also result in tsunamis, which can cause even more damage.

What causes an earthquake?

There are tectonic plates present in the earth which are constantly moving. But sometimes they can get stuck at their edges due to friction. According to Usgs.gov, when the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth's crust and cause the shaking that we feel. A seafloor earthquake is called a submarine earthquake. They generate by far the most dangerous tsunamis, caused by the sudden displacements over large areas.

What is happening in Andaman and Nicobar?

Continuous tremors are felt on the island, due to a series of earthquakes occurring in the Andaman sea. Though the earthquakes didn't cause any harm or casualties, still so many frequently occurring earthquakes are a cause of concern. If the magnitude would have been high, it may even cause Tsunamis. More than 20 earthquakes were reported in the past 24 hours. Hence being an island, the area is in much more threat.

Andaman and Nicobar earthquakes Updates

The National Center for Seismology is constantly giving updates about the series of earthquakes in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. See the tweets below,

Another earthquake occurred in the Andaman sea at 1:31 pm of magnitude 4.5.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-07-2022, 13:31:13 IST, Lat: 10.62 & Long: 94.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/M0TYfsoWiv pic.twitter.com/4BNO3IbF8m — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 6, 2022 ×

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 at 5.56 am in the Andaman sea.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 06-07-2022, 05:56:18 IST, Lat: 10.67 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/0ymmFAOG8K@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/K3YO7FGRQe — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 6, 2022 ×

On 5th July, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred in the Andaman sea.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 20:20:25 IST, Lat: 10.49 & Long: 94.39, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/nHHSQqCNBi@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/6mIYMGWgnQ — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 5, 2022 ×

On July 4 as well, earthquakes occurred in very short intervals of time. One of them was at 3:02 pm, of 4.4 magnitude.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-07-2022, 15:02:41 IST, Lat: 9.91 & Long: 94.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 256km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/BK3p8h9TOW pic.twitter.com/BKvPg0cQM3 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 4, 2022 ×

Earthquakes reported in other areas of India

Other than Andaman and Nicobar islands, an earthquake was also reported in Assam at 11.03 am on July 7. Other than that earthquake in Karnataka was also reported a few days back, which was the third one in the week in the state. It measured 2.5 on the Richter scale in the Dakshina Kannada district. While just four minutes earlier, Sullia taluk in the Dakshina Kannada district also experienced tremors recording 2.2 on the Richter scale. Manoj Ranjan, the commissioner of Karnataka's disaster management authority, said that "This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, though there might be slight shaking, the chances of occurrence of earthquakes are very less and the possibility of damage is low".

Such frequent earthquakes are not a good sign. Experts have already warned that earthquakes, much higher in magnitude, which can cause a lot of damage may occur in the future. It is high time now that we start protecting and conserving our environment, otherwise many other disasters may occur in the future.

