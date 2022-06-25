Taliban says they will not interfere with Afghanistan earthquake aid

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan said on Saturday that they will not be interfering with any international aid that will be directed towards the citizens suffering due to earthquakes. Afghanistan experienced a 5.9-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday and that resulted in the death of more than 1000 people. It also rendered many people homeless in the country and since then, the United Nations and some countries have sent humanitarian aid to the people. While there have been complaints that Taliban authorities are trying to get aid to places where they enjoy the most support, AFP reported that the Taliban has denied all rumours about any interference till now.

"Whether it is WFP, UNICEF or any other organisation... the international community or the United Nations... they will do the distribution by themselves," said Khan Mohammad Ahmad, a senior official in hard-hit Paktika province according to the AFP report on Saturday.

"The responsible people from the Islamic Emirate are here... our members will be always with them (to help)," he added, referring to the new name for Afghanistan which was proposed by the Taliban.

Health minister Qalandar Ebad visited some of the earthquake-hit districts of the country.

"The whole community is badly affected, mentally and psychologically," Ebad told AFP.

"I think now the situation is critical... society is totally damaged here," he added.

According to the official data, around 10,000 houses were damaged due to the earthquake with millions getting affected in the process. While the government was not able to cover much area with their resources, the international aid has been a huge boon for the people affected by the disaster.

