More than 2,000 cyberattacks target single Indian firm a week on average: Report

A recent report released by Check Point, an American-Israeli software company, has revealed a sharp increase in cyberattacks targeting organisations worldwide, with Indian institutions suffering a disproportionately high number of attacks.

The report highlights the alarming rise in cyber threats and emphasises the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures, according to the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). Surge in cyber attacks globally The second quarter of 2023 witnessed an eight per cent surge in global cyber attacks on a weekly basis. This increase indicates a return to a "new normal" in the cyber threat landscape, where cyber attacks have become more frequent and widespread.

In the last six months, a single Indian organisation endured an average of 2,146 cyber attacks per week. This number significantly surpasses the global average of 1,239 attacks per organisation.

The sectors that suffered the most attacks in India were healthcare, education and research, government/military, and insurance/legal. Education and research sector vulnerability The education and research sector faced the highest number of attacks per week globally. This finding underscores the critical need for heightened security measures within this industry.

While the disruptive impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the cyber landscape has diminished, cyber threats remain persistent.

The report suggests that the conflict no longer has a significant influence on the surge in cyber attacks, emphasising the importance of sustained vigilance and robust cybersecurity measures.

However, the APAC and Europe regions witnessed a significant year-over-year increase in ransomware attacks per organisation, with a 29 per cent and 21 per cent rise, respectively.

The surge in cyber attacks globally, coupled with the disproportionately high number of attacks on Indian organisations, highlights the pressing need for stronger cybersecurity measures. Despite the diminished impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the threat landscape remains dynamic and constantly evolving.