Data Lab | Digital India and the need to beef up cyber-security in healthcare

India witnessed 1,787 cyber-attacks each week on an average in an organisation over the past six months, compared to the global average of 983, as per an analysis by Check Point Software Technologies, an American-Israeli cyber threat intelligence analyst.

The latest cyber-attack on India’s premium medical institution, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, the second such attack in a row has rekindled discussion over India's preparedness to deal with an attack of the given nature. AIIMS in a statement released on Monday (June 5) said the attempt of malware attack was successfully thwarted and the threat was neutralised in time. But, the bigger questions of India's vulnerability, vigilance and digitalisation still remain unanswered. × Why is India being targetted? Cyber-attacks are frequently directed towards India due to its large population and expanding internet user base, resulting in a substantial attack surface, explains Dr Ananth Prabhu G, cyber law and security expert for various Indian law enforcement agencies.

“The country's economic progress and digital modernisation have led to increased digitisation in various sectors, which has caught the attention of cyber-criminals who seek financial benefits and access to sensitive data. Additionally, India's global prominence and intricate political and geopolitical relationships make it a prime target for attacks motivated by politics, espionage, or the disruption of critical infrastructure. Government initiatives and the collection of vast amounts of personal data have made the systems enticing targets,” he told WION. India’s healthcare sector a constant target? Why is health-related data so critical? A nationwide initiative to digitise medical data was launched in September 2021, and as of now, more than 173,000 hospitals have enrolled with it. In accordance with medical records kept by hospitals on their own servers or in cloud storage, the programme allocates patient numbers that are linked to those records.

“Healthcare data is a prime target for cyber-criminals due to its immense value and inherent vulnerabilities. Firstly, healthcare data contains a plethora of sensitive information that can be exploited for illicit purposes. Personally identifiable information (PII) like names, addresses, Aadhar, and insurance details can be illicitly traded on the black market for identity theft or used in fraudulent financial activities. Furthermore, medical records and health information hold significant worth as they can be leveraged for fraudulent billing, acquiring prescription drugs, or even extorting individuals with sensitive health conditions. The high value attached to healthcare data makes it an enticing objective for cyber-criminals seeking financial gain or other malicious intentions,” explains Dr Prabhu G. He further adds that healthcare systems are “particularly appealing” to hackers because they often possess weaker security measures compared to other industries. The healthcare sector traditionally prioritises patient care and operational efficiency over robust cybersecurity, leaving vulnerabilities that cyber-criminals can exploit. Outdated software, legacy systems, and inadequate investments in cyber security infrastructure render healthcare organisations more susceptible to attacks. Also watch | Second malware attack at AIIMS, New Delhi Digitalisation and the risk of cyber-crimes As per industry estimates, 2022 was India's worst year to date for cyber-attacks, an issue that has only become worse with rising digitalisation.

“The process of digitalisation heightens the vulnerability to cyber crime as it expands the attack surface through interconnected systems, adds complexity to IT infrastructure, involves the accumulation of valuable data, increases connectivity, and witnesses the continuous evolution of cyber threats. This combination of factors grants cybercriminals numerous avenues to exploit weaknesses, pilfer sensitive information, disrupt operations, and inflict financial and reputational harm,” Dr Prabhu G said. Way forward Technology usage is accelerating, which will lead to an increase in cyber-attack frequency and intensity. How can organisations curb the risk of a cyber-attack in that case?

“To bridge the gap and address the challenges posed by cyber-crime, it is essential to enhance collaboration between government agencies, private sector organisations, and cyber-security experts, while also prioritising robust cyber-security measures, education and training programs, adequate resources and investment, legislation and regulation, international cooperation, continuous monitoring and incident response capabilities, and specific cyber-security awareness initiatives in sectors like healthcare. By taking these comprehensive steps, we can work towards a safer digital landscape, mitigate cyber threats, protect sensitive data, and foster a collective defence against cyber-criminals,” Dr Prabhu G explains. The most significant issue, notwithstanding India's security measures, is the ability of the criminals to penetrate the Indian cyber-security system, regardless of whether or not these attacks result in data or financial loss. Therefore, it is imperative to implement the digital India Act.