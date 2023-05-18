15-year-old succumbs to heart attack while playing

A 15-year-old boy from a school in Greater Noida near Indian capital of New Delhi reportedly died of a heart attack while he was playing with friends. Rohit Singh, the deceased student, was rushed to hospital by teachers but was declared dead by the doctors.

According media reports, teachers tried to press Rohit's hands and feet for some time after he lost consciousness. They even tried to give him water.

Nutan Saxena, headmistress of the school was quoted as saying that she tried to give ORS solution to Rohit thinking he was dehydrated. But this did not help. Rohit's family was informed later. Heart attack targets the young Health experts are increasingly warning that incidences of heart attacks among the young are rising. According to a report in Times Now, a hospital in Mumbai said that cases of heart attack in its emergency ward have gone up by 15-20 per cent. Most of the affected patients are reportedly aged 25 and below. Killer lifestyle Doctors are saying that lifestyle is becoming a major contributing factor to increas in such cases. There has been a shift in the age group which sees prevalence of heart-related diseases. More youngsters are falling prey to cardiovascular diseases.

As reported by Times Now, Dr Santosh NU, Consultant, Neurosurgery and Endovascular Neurosurgery, Aster CMI Hospital, qoted an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) survey. The survey said that about 10-15 per cent of all types of strokes suffered by young adults result in one-fifth of hospitalisations. These, said the survey can have a devastating impact on years that are most productive in a person's life.

Sedantary lifestyle is leading to heart diseases.

“An increase in a sedentary lifestyle is the primary reason for higher stroke cases nowadays. Several risk factors such as smoking, alcoholism, increased BMI due to lack of exercise, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, past stroke, and oral contraceptive pills can cause a stroke,” he told Times Now.

According to statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO), almost one-fifth of 17.9 million cardiovascular disease-related death globally occur in India. Unfortunately, large number of youngsters make up the tally. Genetic issues There are genetic causes as well.

“When the heart has no blockages, but the muscle of the heart is abnormal, and abnormal heart muscles are completely thin or thick, and that gives rise to sudden very fast or very slow heart rate, resulting in stopping of heart and death,” said Dr Maulik Parekh from Sir HN Reliance Hospital. He was quoted by Times Now.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.