Tbilisi, Georgia

Eleven Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Gudauri, a mountain resort in Georgia, according to a statement by the Indian embassy in Tbilisi.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that an initial inspection revealed no signs of injuries or violence. Local media, citing police reports, said all victims died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

In a statement, the Indian embassy expressed its grief over the incident: “The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families. The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support.”

Initially, the embassy had reported 12 victims were Indian nationals. However, Georgia’s internal affairs ministry clarified that 11 were foreigners, while one victim was a Georgian citizen. This was later confirmed by the Indian embassy.

The police have launched an investigation under Article 116 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which concerns negligent manslaughter. Preliminary findings suggest that a power generator was placed in an enclosed space near the bedrooms. It is believed the generator was switched on, likely after a power outage on Friday night, which led to the carbon monoxide poisoning.

A forensic medical examination has been called to confirm the “exact cause of death.”

Gudauri, located in the Caucasus Mountains in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region, is a well-known tourist destination for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. Positioned at an altitude of approximately 2,200 metres (7,200 feet), it is about 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi.

The resort, which dates back to the 19th century, was historically a trading post along the Georgian Military Road, connecting Russia and Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies)