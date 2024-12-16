New Delhi, India

In a major move to tackle cybercrime, the Indian government has deactivated 80 lakh SIM cards issued using fake documents. This crackdown is part of a broader effort to ensure secure digital communications and tackle rising online fraud. With actions like these, India is leading the charge against digital fraud, making its telecom space one of the most secure globally.

Advertisment

Using AI-powered tools, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) identified and blocked these fraudulent SIM cards. Additionally, 6.78 lakh mobile numbers directly linked to cybercrimes have been deactivated, showcasing the government’s firm stance on combating cybercriminal activities.

AI-driven action against SIM cards

The government took action after the DoT used advanced AI tools to find mobile numbers registered with fake documents. As a result, 78.33 lakh numbers were identified and deactivated.

Advertisment

The DoT shared this development on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting the success of these measures. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated the DoT and the Ministry of Home Affairs worked together. “This coordinated effort reflects our commitment to making telecommunications secure for users across the country,” he said.

TRAI’s new policies to fight cybercrime

Advertisment

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced robust policies to prevent cybercrime, including:

> Message traceability rule: Implemented on December 11, 2024, this rule allows telecom operators to trace the origin and chain of fake messages.

> Blocking calls and messages: Since October 1, 2024, stricter guidelines have been enforced to block telemarketing calls and spam messages at the network level.

These policies are designed to minimise fraud and protect users from online threats.

Also read: Bomb threat mails targeting Delhi schools: The rise of cyber terrorism. We must fight back!

Impact on Users

These efforts are expected to reduce spam calls, fraudulent activities, and cybercrimes. By combining AI technology and strict regulations, the government is ensuring safer telecommunications for citizens.

“These measures are a game-changer in fighting cybercrime and building user confidence in the digital world,” an official said.

Why this matters

As cybercrime surges globally, India’s crackdown sends a strong message about protecting users and securing digital infrastructure. From blocking fraudulent SIMs to addressing international scams, the government’s approach aims to deliver a safer future for all.

Watch: Study: Financial fraud top cybercrime in India

Cybercrime helpline saves ₹3,500 crores

The government’s cybercrime helpline, 1930, has also emerged as a critical tool in this fight. It has reportedly saved over ₹3,500 crores of more than 10 lakh victims of cyber fraud. This helpline continues to play a vital role in assisting users affected by scams, further strengthening trust in India’s digital ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies)