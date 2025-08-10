/‘Your turn will come’: PM Modi offered solace to Naval chief soon after India-Pak ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered some words of solace to Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi over the naval force being deprived of playing a role in Operation Sindoor amid full readiness to wipe out Karachi port after the Pakistani DGMO pleaded for peace and India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire. A report in Hindustan Times says PM Modi told Admiral Tripathi, “Humne aapke mooh se niwaala chheen liya, aapko mauka phir milega” (I have snatched the morsel out of your mouth, but your turn will come). PM’s comforting words came soon after the Indian Navy was told to stand down from launching a BrahMos missile attack on the Karachi port.

The PM said this to Admiral Tripathi after he congratulated Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and General Upendra Dwivedi and appreciated the action and success of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

The PM was aware of the fact that Pakistan may retaliate to the Karachi port decimation with a missile strike on his home state, Gujarat, but he was prepared for the worst and had given the three chiefs a total free hand.

While many strategists and experts in think tanks may feel that Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s remarks in Bengaluru on Saturday were overstated, the reality is a contrast. The Air Chief left a lot unspoken and only mentioned confirmed Pakistani aircraft, radar, and AEW&C platform kills during the May 7-10 conflict. Between May 7 and May 10, Indian forces hit key Pakistani assets as part of Operation Sindoor.

The intelligence agencies are aware that a hangar housing C-130 Hercules VVIP transport aircraft was hit hard at Chaklala airbase in Rawalpindi, and two F-16s were destroyed on the ground in Jacobabad. Moreover, the northern PAF command-and-control network went blind after Nur Khan (Chaklala) was hit at 2.30 am on May 10.

Besides, the Indian Army’s M777 Excalibur shells and Warmate loitering ammunition created such havoc that Pakistani troops fled in fear and abandoned posts near the LoC. PAF was forced to move its assets to the western border with Iran and Afghanistan after the IAF strikes.

Hardly any ship or submarine of the Pakistan Navy was out at sea to counter the Indian Navy’s armada, and all enemy vessels had moved towards Gwadar in fear.

Though the opposition and PM Modi’s critics question the halt of India’s armed response and claim the leadership buckled under alleged US intervention, a BrahMos strike hit the Bholari airbase at noon on May 10—after which all mission objectives were complete.