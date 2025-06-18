/'You're the best,' says Giorgia Meloni to PM Modi, video goes viral: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have again garnered attention for their warm camaraderie on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Canada’s Kananaskis. After the summit ended on Wednesday (June 18) morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's informal interaction went viral.

Giorgia Meloni during her interaction with the PM Modi, a video of which has gone viral on social media, seems to be telling him that he was “the best" and that she was “trying to be" like him.

While Prime Minister Modi can be seen laughing and showing a ‘thumbs up’ gesture to the Italian Prime Minister in the video shared across various social media platforms.

WION could not verify the authenticity of this claim.

A picture of their meeting was also shared by the Italian Prime Minister on her Instagram page with the caption, "Italy and India, bound by a great friendship."

Prime Minister Modi reshared the picture on X and wrote “Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!”

Their interaction revived the popular term "Melodi" used by netizens during their COP28 meeting in Dubai and the G20 Summit in India.

During COP28, Meloni had shared a selfie with Modi and captioned it "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi". The post immediately went viral and the term "Melodi" is used by the netizens whenever both leaders meet.

G7 Summit

Indian Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders during the Group of Seven summit in Canada.

At the international summit, PM Modi interacted with leaders of Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote, “Together for global progress!”

“Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet,” PM Modi added.