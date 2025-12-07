/‘Working relentlessly’: IndiGo says ‘making very significant progress’ despite over 500 cancellations

Following days of massive cancellations of flights across India, IndiGo said that the airline was “making very significant progress” and on track to operate more than 1650 flights on Sunday (Dec 7). However, the chaos continued at the airports across the country with over 500 flights cancelled, although the number was down from yesterday’s 1,600 (approx.) flights cancelled.

“Following the recent operational disruptions, IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network. The first step to this was taken yesterday, today next steps have been taken on this with lesser cancellations and a higher On Time Performance. Also, cancellations were made at an earlier stage, allowing us to inform our customers timelier,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline further added that its teams were working “relentlessly to stabilize operations”. It added that on Sunday (Dec 7), IndiGo operated more than 1650 flights, up from ~1500 yesterday, with an “On Time performance” of 75 per cent, up from ~30 per cent yesterday.

“Our teams are working relentlessly to stabilize operations, and our primary focus remains on providing an enhanced travel experience for our customers. We are making very significant progress in restoring our flight schedules and strengthening our customer support systems,” the statement read.

IndiGo further assured that the refund and luggage process was in “full action” for both direct and indirect bookings. It urged passengers to check for the latest flight status on its official website before reaching the airports, as its teams work to improve operations.

“Growing confidence for stabilization of the network by 10th December, earlier communicated timeline was between 10 and 15 December,” IndiGo said.

Extending an apology to its customers for the inconvenience caused, IndiGo stated, “We deeply regret the immense inconvenience this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies to all our customers. We are grateful for the patience, trust and understanding shown by our customers and the tireless efforts of our employees and partners. We continue to work closely with all authorities and stakeholders to ensure a swift return to full normalcy.”