/‘To prioritise health’: Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from his post

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post on Monday (Jul 21). In the letter addressed to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar cited health reasons behind his decision to resign “effective immediately”. He also expressed his gratitude to the president for support and “wonderful working relationship” the two maintained during his tenure. His resignation comes on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the parliament.

This comes a month after VP Dhankar fainted while attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Kumaon University on June 25. Earlier in March, the 73-year-old was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after experiencing discomfort in his chest. He stayed in the Critical Care Unit under the supervision of cardiologist Dr Rajiv Narang.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.

According to Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution, a Vice-President may, by writing under his hand addressed to the President, resign his office.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” VP Dhankhar wrote in his letter,” he added.

VP Dhankar also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Council of Ministers for cooperation and support during his time in office.



He further added, “I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office. The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory. I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.”

The vice president also expressed his privilege and satisfaction to “witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period.”