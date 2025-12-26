/‘Thy name is Lynchistaan,’ tweets Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija, stirs controversy

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti has stirred a row with her tweet on a Bengali Muslim migrant worker’s killing in Odisha over suspicion of being a Bangladeshi. Odisha Police have dismissed the claims that the labourers were attacked over their identity or nationality and said a heated exchange over ‘bidis’ had spiralled into a fight. In a post on X, Iltija wrote on Friday, “Not India or Bharat nor Hindustan. Thy name is Lynchistaan,” along with a picture of the man who was lynched in Odisha over the suspicions of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia lashed out at PDP leader Iltija saying that she was indulging in selective outrage. “She only talks about lynchings of Muslims and not Hindus,” he said.

Another labourer who was present when 19-year-old Juel Sheikh was killed in Sambalpur district has alleged that they were attacked after being asked for identity proof, amid suspicions that they were Bangladeshi nationals.

The incident took place on Christmas Eve in Shanti Nagar area of Sambhalpur, where Sheikh and other migrant workers were employed at a construction site.

The labourer alleged that six men approached the migrant workers asking for a bidi and then demanded their Aadhaar cards before launching an attack, leaving Sheikh dead and others injured.

“The miscreants first asked bidi from us and then asked me to show our Aadhaar cards. Later, they rammed Juel Sheikh’s head against a hard object,” one of the injured labourers from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district told the news agency PTI.

‘Heated exchange over bidis spiralled into fight’: Cops

Meanwhile, police have dismissed claims that the group was attacked over their identity. They said a heated exchange over bidis spiralled into a fight and had nothing to do with their religion or nationality.

“The murder has nothing to do with whether the victim was a Bengali or a Bangladeshi,” IGP (Northern Range) Himanshu Kumar Lal said.

All six accused involved in the lynching have been arrested.

