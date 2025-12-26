/‘Thy name is Lynchistaan,’ tweets Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija, stirs controversy

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti has stirred a row with her tweet on a Bengali Muslim migrant worker’s killing in Odisha over suspicion of being a Bangladeshi. Odisha Police have dismissed the claims that the labourers were attacked over their identity or nationality and said a heated exchange over ‘bidis’ had spiralled into a fight. In a post on X, Iltija wrote on Friday, “Not India or Bharat nor Hindustan. Thy name is Lynchistaan,” along with a picture of the man who was lynched in Odisha over the suspicions of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia lashed out at PDP leader Iltija saying that she was indulging in selective outrage. “She only talks about lynchings of Muslims and not Hindus,” he said.
Also Read: Delhi blast: Terror suspect taken to Al Falah University, reveals where explosives were refined
Another labourer who was present when 19-year-old Juel Sheikh was killed in Sambalpur district has alleged that they were attacked after being asked for identity proof, amid suspicions that they were Bangladeshi nationals.
The incident took place on Christmas Eve in Shanti Nagar area of Sambhalpur, where Sheikh and other migrant workers were employed at a construction site.
The labourer alleged that six men approached the migrant workers asking for a bidi and then demanded their Aadhaar cards before launching an attack, leaving Sheikh dead and others injured.
Trending Stories
“The miscreants first asked bidi from us and then asked me to show our Aadhaar cards. Later, they rammed Juel Sheikh’s head against a hard object,” one of the injured labourers from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district told the news agency PTI.
‘Heated exchange over bidis spiralled into fight’: Cops
Meanwhile, police have dismissed claims that the group was attacked over their identity. They said a heated exchange over bidis spiralled into a fight and had nothing to do with their religion or nationality.
“The murder has nothing to do with whether the victim was a Bengali or a Bangladeshi,” IGP (Northern Range) Himanshu Kumar Lal said.
All six accused involved in the lynching have been arrested.
Also Read: Mothers have blind love for ‘raja betas’ who can be villainous, says HC, gives 30-year jail to man in rape, murder case
‘Why don’t you ask Stalin to speak in English or Urdu?‘: Mehbooba snaps at journalist
In another controversy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti snapped at a journalist who asked her to speak in Urdu instead of Kashmiri. Mehbooba was addressing a press conference in Kashmiri at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar on Friday, when a journalist asked her to speak in Urdu.
“Do you want a translation? Why? Translate it. Why don’t you ask Stalin to speak in English or Urdu?” she snapped, referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who speaks only Tamil, his native language.