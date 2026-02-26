/'This time war will not be limited to terror camps': Indian army's warning to Pakistan

The Indian army once again reiterated that any conflict with Pakistan will be met with harsher response and could extend beyond terror camps to Pakistani territory. Speaking at an Investiture Ceremony II held in Pathankot, Punjab, Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar said, "the response will be stronger than what we have done in Operation Sindoor", if a situation like this arises in the future.

Speaking further he said that during Operation Sindoor "we attacked all their (Pakistan) terrorist bases" after which they responded. But in response, "we destroyed their military bases and air bases."

He then went on to say that the strong response by India forced the Pakistani side to seek ceasefire and "not just directly from us, but also from other countries."

"They cannot fight us. The response will be stronger than what we have done in Operation Sindoor," he added.

"This time war will not be limited to terror camps"

Lt Gen Katiyar then spoke on infiltrators in J&K and said that they have the support of Pakistan Army.

"The trained terrorists who are infiltrating, it is possible that Pakistan also has a hand in training these terrorists," said Katiyar and added, “This time war will not be limited to terror camps but to their land,” he said, indicating the possibility of ground action if required.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 had claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, after which the Indian army launched Operation Sindoor hitting terror targets inside Pakistan.