Days after 9 people in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore lost their lives after allegedly drinking contaminated drinking water, initial reports from an inquiry have confirmed the presence of bacteria “generally found in sewer water”. It has com to light that vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak in the affected area was due to the contaminated drinking water.

The tests detected the presence of Vibrio cholerae, Shigella, and E. coli. Bacteria, responsible for severe gastrointestinal infections and acute diarrhoea and vomiting.

“The initial report has confirmed the presence of abnormal bacteria generally found in sewer water comprising human waste. However, we are yet to identify the bacteria as the culture report of bacteria is awaited. The report of stool tests of affected patients has not been received yet — that will also make it clear,” Indore-based Mahatma Gandhi Medical College’s dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to various media reports, a leakage in an underground pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura led to the contamination. Notably a toilet had reportedly been constructed above the pipeline.