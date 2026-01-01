/India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, civilian prisoners amid hostilies

On Thursday (Jan 1), India and Pakistan exchanged a list of their nuclear installations. This is a process followed under a 30-year-old bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other's atomic facilities. It took place even as the ties between the two nuclear-armed nations is not at its best following the four-day cross-border fighting in May. Islamabad and New Delhi also exchanged a list of prisoners under the consular access. During the weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said, “Pakistan and India exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations pursuant to the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India signed on 31st December 1988,”

