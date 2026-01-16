/'Protecting youth, curbing financial and social harm': India blocks 242 illegal betting sites as online gaming crackdown intensifies

The government of India has intensified its crackdown on unlawful online betting and gambling by blocking 242 website links in a fresh enforcement action, officials confirmed on Friday (January 16). With this latest move, the total number of illegal betting and gambling platforms taken offline has crossed 7,800. Authorities said enforcement efforts have accelerated significantly since the introduction of the Online Gaming Act, with a strong focus on safeguarding users, particularly young people, from the financial and social harm associated with illegal gambling platforms.

The stepped-up action follows the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, passed by Parliament in August last year. The legislation establishes a dedicated legal framework for the online gaming sector, places restrictions on certain real-money games, and enhances regulatory oversight of unlawful gambling activities.

Under the Act, operators offering prohibited online money games face stringent penalties, while enforcement agencies have been granted expanded powers to investigate, penalise, and take action against both platform operators and advertisers promoting illegal gaming services. Government briefings at the time highlighted concerns over addiction, mounting financial losses, and social distress linked to unregulated real-money gaming.