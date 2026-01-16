/WATCH | Passengers fly into a rage after pilot of IndiGo flight to Krabi refuses to takeoff. Here’s why

Chaos broke out aboard an IndiGo flight bound for Krabi, Thailand, from Mumbai after the operating pilot refused to proceed with the journey, citing duty time limitations. Flight 6E 1085, scheduled for departure at 4:05 am on Thursday (January 15), was held up for over three hours, as reflected on flight-tracking platform Flightradar24. The prolonged delay triggered visible frustration among passengers, a moment later captured in a widely circulated video.

The footage shows angry passengers confronting cabin crew, accusing the pilot of refusing to fly once his duty hours expired. One passenger is heard questioning the disregard for their travel plans, while another used abusive language toward a crew member. The situation escalated further when a passenger was seen kicking the aircraft’s exit door. "Why the f*** is he hiding like a f***ing rat?" one of the passengers asked the crew member.

Responding to the incident, IndiGo clarified that the delay came from multiple operational factors, including the late arrival of the aircraft, air traffic congestion, and the crew exceeding permissible duty hours. The airline said that two passengers behaved aggressively during the delay and were declared unruly. Following standard procedures, they were removed from the aircraft and handed over to security personnel, which led to additional delays. "We remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added.