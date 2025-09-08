/'Phulera Panchayat' in Delhi? CM Rekha Gupta's husband 'illegally' attends official meeting, sparks controversy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has landed in fresh controversy after her husband, Manish Gupta, was seen attending a government meeting on Sunday (September 7). Reacting to this, former CM Arvind Kejriwal's party hit back at the current CM and compared the situation with the "Phulera Panchayat" - a reference to the web series Panchayat. In the series, the husband of an elected woman village head informally assumes leadership responsibilities.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said Rekha Gupta’s husband attending official meetings is unconstitutional. He raised a question that why a family member was involved in government affairs.

Bhardwaj wrote on X, “Delhi government becomes Phulera Panchayat. Just as in Phulera's panchayat, where the woman sarpanch's husband acted as the sarpanch, today in Delhi, the CM's husband is sitting in official meetings. We had previously mentioned that the CM's husband attends official meetings, conducts meetings with officials, and carries out inspections. This is completely unconstitutional.”

"Does the CM of the world's largest party have no worker left whom she can trust? What is that work which only a family member can do?” he further asked.

What did the BJP say?

Rekha Gupta's party defended the act, saying that the meeting was regarding the development of Rekha Gupta's constituency, Shalimar Bagh, and her husband's presence did not have any illegal orders. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the chief minister was holding a routine review meeting of her constituency.