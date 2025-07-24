/‘Perverse exercise of judicial power’: Supreme Court blasts Karnataka HC over actor Darshan’s bail

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday severely criticised the Karnataka High Court for its handling of the Renukaswamy murder case in which actor and prime accused Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted bail, and called it a “perverse exercise of judicial power”. The top court further vented its anger saying that a trial court judge could make such a mistake but it is not expected from a high court judge. It further questioned whether it is a common practice in the Karnataka High Court that bail orders are more like judgments of acquittal. The top court was hearing Karnataka government’s plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Darshan.

Actor Darshan is the prime accused in the case of kidnapping, torturing, and killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy in June last year.

‘It is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power’

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said on Thursday that they would not make the same mistake as the High Court. “We will not give any judgment for conviction or acquittal. We are a little serious because it is a case of murder and conspiracy,” the bench told counsel for actor Pavithra Gowda, the primary accused, while expressing its strong displeasure.

“Don’t you think the High Court declared an order of acquittal,” the Supreme Court asked, upset over the language used by the High Court in its December 2024 bail order.

“The manner in which the High Court dictated the order... very sorry to say. Does the High Court dictate the same kind of order in other cases too,” Justice Pardiwala asked

“What is troubling is the reasoning given... especially saying ‘grounds of arrest were not furnished’ for a murder case.”

“It is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power,” the apex court said.

“A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable... but a high court judge!”

SC questions state on why trial would be held on daily basis

The Supreme Court also posed questions to the state on being told that the trial would be held on a daily basis. Justice Pardiwala asked why this case merited so much attention when other accused had been waiting their chance for years. The top court was later informed the trial would be completed in six months.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 13 others are in prison charged with the murder of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by the actor’s accomplices after he apparently sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Darshan.

The police believe Darshan paid Rs 50 lakh to four men involved in the planning and execution of the gruesome crime.

In April, there was public fury after the actor, told to attend every court hearing as part of his bail conditions, skipped appearance citing back pain and hours later was at a movie screening.