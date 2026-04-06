/'Pakistan connection always weighs heavily': PM Modi accuses Congress of singing to neighbour's tunes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday (Apr 6) that while the government conducted Operation Sindoor on terror camps in Pakistan, the Congress party continued to align itself with the neighbouring country. In his address during an election rally in Assam's Barpeta district, he also accused the Opposition party of taking a myopic view on development, while asserting that the BJP focuses on long-term growth.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of adopting a short-term approach to governance.“The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society,” PM Modi said.He further criticised the opposition for not implementing the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme for decades. “We have so far disbursed Rs 1.24 lakh-crore to the bank accounts of former Army personnel,” he said.