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'Pakistan connection always weighs heavily': PM Modi accuses Congress of singing to neighbour's tunes

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 17:40 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 17:40 IST
'Pakistan connection always weighs heavily': PM Modi accuses Congress of singing to neighbour's tunes

'Pakistan connection always weighs heavily': PM Modi accuses Congress of singing to neighbour's tunes Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

PM Modi slams Congress, accusing the party of a "Pakistan connection" and singing to the neighbour's tunes. Read the latest on the prime minister's high-stakes political attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday (Apr 6) that while the government conducted Operation Sindoor on terror camps in Pakistan, the Congress party continued to align itself with the neighbouring country. In his address during an election rally in Assam's Barpeta district, he also accused the Opposition party of taking a myopic view on development, while asserting that the BJP focuses on long-term growth.

“This Pakistan connection always weighs heavily on the country, and we can never allow that,” PM Modi noted.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of adopting a short-term approach to governance.“The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society,” PM Modi said.He further criticised the opposition for not implementing the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme for decades. “We have so far disbursed Rs 1.24 lakh-crore to the bank accounts of former Army personnel,” he said.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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