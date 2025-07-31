/'Opposed Saffron Terror term': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

After the BJP accused the Congress of fabricating the "saffron terror" narrative after the NIA court acquitted all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that terrorism has no colour and he opposed the use of such a term.

Singh said RK Singh, now a BJP leader, coined the Sangh Terror term.

"Congress is being accused of mentioning 'Hindu terror or Sangh terror.' But who called it 'Sangh terror'? RK Singh. BJP made him an MP after retirement. They made him a Minister. He coined the terms 'Sangh terror' and 'Saffron terror.' Why is the BJP silent on that? All I would like to say is that even when it was called 'Sangh terror' or 'Saffron terror' at that time, Janardan Dwivedi and I opposed it--that terrorism has no colour. Terrorism is seen only among those who indulge in such things out of hatred," Digvijaya Singh said.

He said if they were acquitted, someone would be guilty.

"So, I would like to say that there must be someone guilty. If all of them are acquitted, then who is guilty?" the senior Congress leader told ANI.

He also pointed out that the NIA, sometime back, produced a lengthy document as evidence before the court, but it could not produce any concrete evidence against the accused.

"…The court said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could not produce any concrete evidence against the accused. Whereas, sometime back, the NIA produced a 1110-page document as evidence before the Court. It was demanded that the guilty be awarded a death sentence... It is certain that despite all such incidents, nobody was awarded punishment," Digvijaya Singh said.

He said it is inappropriate to link terrorism to any religion.

"I had been saying this from the beginning. Every religion teaches love, harmony, truth, and non-violence. So, it is inappropriate to link it to religion. It (terrorism) is the mindset of an individual; action should be taken against this. Even today, two people are absconding--Ramji Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange. They have a reward of Rs 10 Lakh each on their heads. Where are they? Why are they not being nabbed? This is a question, too," Singh added.

Mumbai's NIA special court said that the prosecution failed to establish the case. It also ordered the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 2 lakh each to the victims of the blast.