/‘No PM-Trump phone call between April 22 and June 17’: Jaishankar refutes mediation claims

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday refuted all rumours about US President Donald Trump playing a role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire after Operation Sindoor and clarified that there was no phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 and June 17. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar said, “I want to make two things very clear. One, at no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on.”

“Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister [Modi] and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy and the 17th of June, when he called up Prime Minister [Modi] in Canada to explain why he could not meet,” Jaishankar added.

The minister’s pointed remarks follow repeated claims by President Trump that he cajoled Delhi and Islamabad into stopping a conflict that escalated sharply after India’s precision missile strikes on terrorist bases and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India has firmly shot down Trump’s repeated claims and also rebuffed offers to ‘mediate’ a settlement to Pakistan’s continued illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

India also denied Trump’s linking of trade deal and ceasefire after the US president claimed that he said “fellas, let’s not trade nuclear missiles... let’s trade the things you make so beautifully”.

‘There was no talk linking trade and ceasefire’

The external affairs minister had earlier revealed that he was with PM Modi when US Vice President JD Vance spoke to him on the phone and that there had been no talk linking trade and ceasefire as far as India was concerned.

The minister also reiterated that India would not tolerate any terrorist activity on its soil and reserves the right to defend its citizens.

Jaishankar further revealed that several countries contacted India on May 10, informing that Pakistan was ready for a ceasefire, but India made it clear to them that it would consider ceasefire talks from Pakistan only if they came through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) channel.

Jaishankar said US Vice President JD Vance had called Prime Minister Modi, warning him of a massive attack from Pakistan—to which Modi replied that India would respond even more strongly.

Jaishankar then stated that India had successfully thwarted repeated attacks from Pakistan on May 9 and 10.

India launched military strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which terrorists killed 26 civilians.

Operation Sindoor triggered a massive military conflict between India and Pakistan, as the latter unsuccessfully launched drones and missiles towards Indian territory.