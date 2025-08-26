/‘No future ship will be built abroad,’ says Rajnath as Navy inducts 2 advanced stealth frigates

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India will no longer depend on foreign shipbuilding for its Navy, and no future ship will be built abroad, as he commissioned two advanced stealth frigates—INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri—at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam and called it a major step towards India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing. INS Udaygiri has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, and INS Himgiri by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata.

The two warships, part of the Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art Project 17A, mark the first time that frontline surface combatants built at two different shipyards have been commissioned simultaneously.

Both vessels are follow-on ships of the Shivalik-class frigates, equipped with enhanced stealth features, upgraded weapon and sensor systems, and designed to undertake the full spectrum of maritime operations in blue-water conditions.

‘Decisive step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the twin commissioning underscored the growing strategic role of India’s eastern seaboard and enhances the Indian Navy’s increasing capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region. “The Indian Navy not only guards our coastal areas, but also ensures peace and prosperity in the entire Indian Ocean region,” he said.

The defence minister described the induction of the frigates as a “dream come true” for Atmanirbhar Bharat. “The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is proof of our vision and commitment towards building a strong and self-reliant India,” he said.

‘India will no longer depend on foreign shipbuilding for its Navy’

Singh emphasised that India will no longer depend on foreign shipbuilding for its Navy, and said, “INS Tamal was the last foreign order for the Indian Navy. We have decided that no future ship for the Indian Navy will be built abroad; we will build our ships in India. This is a very decisive step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.”

“The Indian Navy has completed a century with the commissioning of these warships,” he added. Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB).

Underlining India’s defensive posture, Singh said, “India never believes in exhibiting strength. We have never attacked any country first. But when our security is threatened, we know how to give an appropriate response.”

Officials said that the frigates would not only protect the sea trade routes, but also make India's naval presence credible in the Indian Ocean region from the Strait of Malacca to Africa.