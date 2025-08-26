/Former Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe gets bail

Former Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe was granted bail by a Colombo court on Tuesday over the alleged misuse of state funds. Wickremesinghe, who has been named as a suspect in connection with the alleged misuse of government funds amounting to Rs. 16.6 million for a private overseas tour undertaken, was released on bail.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupili Lankapura granted bail to Wickremesinghe on three sureties of Rs 5 million each, said reports. Further magisterial inquiry was fixed for October 29.

‘Wickremesinghe’s four coronary arteries are blocked’

Wickremesinghe appeared via Zoom for the court hearing from the ICU at the National Hospital. Citing special considerations regarding Wickremesinghe’s health, President’s Counsel Anuja Premarathne submitted medical records indicating that three of the former president’s four coronary arteries are blocked.

The former president was arrested on Friday after being summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for misuse of state funds regarding a private overseas trip. He was initially admitted to the prison hospital due to multiple health complications after being remanded by court.

Wickremesinghe was later transferred to the National Hospital following medical assessments.

Over 1000 supporters stage protest near court

Earlier, more than 1,000 supporters of Wickremesinghe staged a protest against his arrest in Colombo on Tuesday ahead of his bail hearing. Supporters and opposition activists gathered on the main streets leading to the Magistrates' Court in protest. Some protesters wearing black clothes and waving black flags shouted slogans condemning the arrest and displayed banners that read “Immediately release ex-president Ranil Wickremesinghe.”

Wickremesinghe, who was president from 2022 to 2024, was arrested last Friday over accusations of using public funds to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony in London after an official visit to the United States in 2023. The court had ordered him to be detained until Tuesday’s hearing.



Wickremesinghe’s arrest caused uproar with opposition lawmakers and politicians claiming it is a political witch hunt that undermines the country’s democracy.

Arrest not witch hunt, says minister

Transport and Highways Minister Bimal Rathnayake rejected the accusations against the government and said Wickremesinghe’s arrest was not political revenge but was in accordance with the country's law. He told local media Monday that the government has a mandate to probe the alleged malpractices of previous governments and that the law will be enforced equally.