/‘It was his large-heartedness’: Supriya Sule lauds PM Modi for making Opposition leaders lead all-party delegations

NCP MP Supriya Sule praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Opposition leaders to lead the all-party delegations under Operation Sindoor Outreach, and called it the Prime Minister’s “large-heartedness”. “It was PM Modi’s large-heartedness because of which we were sent. I’m thankful the government placed faith in us Opposition members,” Sule said on Monday in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. She added, “When it comes to the country, the country comes first, then the state, then the party, then the family.” The NCP MP’s remarks underscored the importance of putting national interests above political divide in critical times.

Sule recalled being called by Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who asked her to dedicate her 10 days for the nation. “It was the greatness of the Prime Minister that he showed faith in opposition leaders to lead delegations,” she said.

‘Urges not to ignore tragic deaths’

Sule then took a swipe at the BJP over its repeated criticism of the UPA’s response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. She said, “The BJP keeps saying the Congress government didn’t act. I want to say the police officer who lost his life while capturing Kasab should be credited, not the government.”

She also urged the House not to ignore other tragedies while celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. “Sixteen people were martyred in Poonch and Rajouri, and over 60 were injured. In the Pahalgam attack, 26 people were killed. We should remember them too.”

Slams Tejaswi Surya’s comments

Sule also slammed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s comments that Jawaharlal Nehru did not encourage India’s defence forces.

“I object to the statement he has made,” Sule said. “He has insulted thousands of Indian soldiers and their families who have stood to keep us safe. Tejasvi Surya, if you haven’t read history, then read it.”

Highlighting bipartisan cooperation on matters of national security, Sule said, “At the all-party meeting, the Congress party was the first to say that the Congress and the entire opposition will stand with Narendra Modi’s government with full strength.”