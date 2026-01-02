Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /'Immediately remove obscene and sexually explicit content': MeitY issues notice to X over misuse of AI

'Immediately remove obscene and sexually explicit content': MeitY issues notice to X over misuse of AI

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 21:49 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 21:49 IST
'Immediately remove obscene and sexually explicit content': MeitY issues notice to X over misuse of AI

'Immediately remove obscene and sexually explicit content': MeitY issues notice to X over misuse of AI Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

India’s MeitY directs social media platform X to remove AI-generated obscene content, specifically targeting the misuse of the ‘Grok AI’ service for explicit material

The Indian government has instructed the social media platform X to immediately remove and restrict access to content that is obscene, sexually explicit, or indecent. This includes material generated through AI technologies like Grok, as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a letter to X’s Chief Compliance Officer, requesting a thorough review of the Grok service. They emphasised that users were misusing the AI to create fake profiles that shared inappropriate, vulgar, or degrading content, particularly images or videos of women. MeitY’s letter highlighted that this misuse of artificial intelligence violates Indian laws, stressing that the failure of platform safeguards to prevent such content poses a serious concern. They demanded an immediate report detailing actions taken to stop the publication, sharing, or uploading of explicit material through AI tools like Grok.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a letter to X, it was written that X, as a major social media platform, is reminded that adherence to the IT Act and the IT Rules, 2021, is mandatory. The statutory exceptions provided under Section 79 of the IT Act are conditional upon full compliance with due diligence requirements, including but not limited to Rules 3 and 4 of the IT Rules, 2021.

It is emphasised that the hosting, generation, publication, transmission, sharing, or uploading of content that is obscene, sexually explicit, vulgar, or invasive of another's privacy, whether bodily or otherwise, or unlawful content, including through AI-driven tools, can result in severe legal consequences. This includes, but is not limited to, violations under the following provisions:

  • Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 678 of the IT Act
  • Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS)
  • The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986
  • The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012
  • The Young Persons (Harmful Publications) Act, 1956
  • Section 85 of the IT Act regarding corporate offenses

Trending Stories

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics