/‘I want Nayanthara’: AIADMK MP’s remark triggers political storm in Tamil Nadu ahead of elections

A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after C. Ve. Shanmugam made a remark involving actor Nayanthara during a women’s safety rally, drawing strong reactions from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The comment came during an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) protest in Villupuram, where Shanmugam criticised Chief Minister M.K Stalin’s “Tell us your dream” initiative. In the course of his speech, he said, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?”

DMK slams derogatory statement

The DMK strongly condemned the statement, calling it inappropriate and offensive. Party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai told ANI, “It's a disgusting statement made by Mr. CV Shanmugam. He has to apologize for that. He has to make a public apology. The question is, the ADMK is waxing eloquence about the safety of women and how does these kind of statements augur well for the safety of women? And Mr. CV Shanmugam is a repeat offender."

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“This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women. And what does Mr. Edappadi Palaniswami propose to do? Does he have the courage to question Mr. CV Shanmugam? Can he ask that? If he is a true leader, if he really thinks that he's working for the welfare of the women and safety of the women, then Mr. Edappadi Palaniswami should sack Mr. CV Shanmugam, should take action against Mr. CV Shanmugam. Will he do that? That is the million-dollar question,” he added further.

He further said that such remarks were not new, pointing to past instances where similar comments led to legal action, though one such case was later quashed by the high court. He described the repeated behaviour as “a disgrace to politics” and criticised the AIADMK for allowing it to continue.

Row over women’s safety ahead of polls

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time, with campaigning intensifying ahead of the state assembly elections. State minister S. Regupathy accused the AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading a misleading narrative. He told ANI, "I challenge AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to present comparative statistics on murder rates during the AIADMK regime versus the current DMK government. The AIADMK and BJP are attempting to create a false perception that women are unsafe in Tamil Nadu." He also highlighted measures taken to protect the confidentiality of women filing complaints.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan alleged rising crimes against women and accused the state government of being insensitive, saying repeated incidents of harassment and assault were being reported. AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami also criticised the DMK government, raising concerns over law and order, including alleged drug sales near schools and unresolved criminal cases.

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