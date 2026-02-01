/‘I have fulfilled my commitment...’: Indian FM pegs fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP for FY2026-27

Indian Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday (Feb 1). During the presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 4.3 per cent of GDP for 2026–27, slightly lower than the 4.4 per cent target for 2025–26. She also said that she has fulfilled her commitment made in the year 2021-22 to reduce the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26

“I am happy to inform this August House that I have fulfilled my commitment made in 2021-22 to reduce fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26,” FM Sitharaman said.

She further said, “Since we assumed office 12 years ago, India’s economic trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation.” She added that India will balance ambition with inclusion going ahead.

What is fiscal deficit?

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total revenue and total expenditure of the government in a financial year. It indicates how much borrowing is needed by the government to meet its expenses and is expressed as a percentage of GDP to show the level of fiscal discipline in the economy.

Fiscal deficit also reflects the government’s financial health and discipline. A manageable deficit helps the government in controlling inflation and keeping borrowing costs low. It also supports the stability of the currency and boosts the confidence of investors. In contrast, an excessive deficit can strain the country’s economy and slow long-term growth.

During the Union Budget 2026-27 speech, the finance minister In her speech, Sitharaman also highlighted that the government has Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) as a north star, which has resulted in a high growth rate of 7 per cent.