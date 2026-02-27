/'I am not corrupt': Kejriwal breaks down after discharge in excise policy case | Video

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (Feb 27) had a public breakdown outside Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court while being discharged in the Delhi excise policy case. Speaking to reporters, he grew emotional and said the verdict had vindicated him and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. "I am not corrupt," Kejriwal said. “The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest.”

The court cleared both leaders of the charges, noting that the alleged central conspiracy could not be substantiated. It found no criminal intent on Sisodia’s part and said the conspiracy theory did not stand legal scrutiny.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kejriwal breaks down on camera: Video

“Today, the court has discharged all accused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system,” said the AAP leader growing emotional with every word. The video of his emotional moment is going viral on social media. Watch it here.

Kejriwal launches political attack against BJP

The AAP supremo used the moment to launch a sharp political attack, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating what he called the "biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP". He alleged that the BJP had attempted to dismantle the AAP by putting "5 big leaders of the party" in jail.

A "sitting chief minister was dragged out of his house and put in jail," he said, adding that he had always maintained the truth would prevail. "Kejriwal is not corrupt. I have only earned honesty in my life. Today, the court has said that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are honest," he said.

Sisodia echoed the sentiment, calling the verdict a reaffirmation of constitutional values. "Satyamev Jayate…Despite all the attempts by Modi Ji's entire party and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest," he said.

Case and the court’s findings

The Central Bureau of Investigation in its first chargesheet in 2022, and several supplementary ones had alleged that a "south lobby" paid Rs 100 crore to influence the now-scrapped excise policy.