The Defense Production Act gives the POTUS the authority to do three things:

- Under Title I, the president can designate certain goods or technologies as "critical and strategic" to national security and require private companies to accept and prioritise government contracts linked to them.

- Title III goes further by allowing the president to step in and strengthen domestic capacity. It can set up mechanisms (regulations, orders or agencies), issue directives, and provide financial backing through loans, grants, or purchase commitments to ensure industries can build, maintain, or expand capabilities needed for national defence.

- Title VII gives the president broader authority to manage the civilian supply chain during shortages, making sure scarce materials and services are directed where they are most needed for defense purposes.