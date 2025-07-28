/'How terrorists reached Pahalgam?' asks Congress, Def minister says oppn never asks 'how many enemy jets shot down'

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared details of Operation Sindoor against nine terror sites in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in the parliament on Monday (July 28). Reacting to that, the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the BJP-led government for answering the central question regarding the April 22 Pahalgam attack: How did terrorists reach the area?

“This is the age of war of information. The honourable minister spoke a lot, but did not answer how the terrorists could reach Pahalgam at all, and managed to slaughter 26 people there,” Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said. The MP said that the opposition demanded for a special debate on the operation to ask these precise questions only, but did not get the answer.

After this, the defence minister said the opposition never asks about the success of Operation Sindoor or the achievements of the Indian armed forces.

A few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments. They have not asked us how many enemy aircraft our Armed Forces shot down," Rajnath Singh said.

“If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes,” he added.

The defence minister continued describing the success of the Operation Sindoor as he said, “If you have a question to ask, it should be whether the Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed.”