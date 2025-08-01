/‘Greater Bangladesh’ map includes Indian territory: S Jaishankar responds to Turkey links - What he said

In a written statement in the Indian Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (August 1) said that India is closely monitoring developments that have national security implications, including those about the anti-India map by a Turkish NGO. On behalf of the government, Jaishankar said that his ministry has taken note of an Islamic group in Dhaka named ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’, which is backed by a Turkish NGO called the 'Turkish Youth Federation', that has put out a map of the so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. Jaishankar was responding to a starred question by Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala in the Rajya Sabha, saying the map in question was displayed at Dhaka University on the occasion of Poila Boisakh on April 14 this year. The EAM added that India continues to take all necessary measures to safeguard it.

What is Centre's response to the controversy?

"The Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka called the ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’, backed by a Turkish NGO called the ‘Turkish Youth Federation’, has put out a map of the so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. The map was displayed in the Dhaka University," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs quoted Jaishankar as saying. "The Government of Bangladesh fact-checker platform, ‘BanglaFact’, claimed that there is no evidence of ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’ operating in Bangladesh. It further clarified that the ‘map’ was displayed at a historical exhibition in reference to the so-called earlier Bengal Sultanate," the statement added. The MEA statement also added that the organisers behind the exhibition denied any connections with any foreign political entity.

What is the controversy?

A Turkish NGO-backed Islamist group in Dhaka allegedly displayed maps of ‘Greater Bangladesh’ — which comprised several Indian states of the Eastern and Northeast regions. According to a report published by the Economic Times, a group ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’ allegedly put out the controversial map of "Greater Bangladesh". The map marked Myanmar's Arakan State, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the entire Northeast region of India as part of ‘Greater Bangladesh’.