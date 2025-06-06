/'Fugitive, not a thief': What's the actual loan Vijay Mallya took? Here's what the businessman revealed

Vijay Mallya, fugitive and the former Kingfisher Airlines chief, recently made an effort to straighten up his record on an Indian podcaster's show, as he opened up about the exact amount of debt under his name.

Mallya, who is accused in a massive fraud and money laundering case, made a rare appearance in a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani.

He answered many questions about the loan default case and revealed the massive debt he's got under his name.

Mallya challenged the Rs 9,000 crore loan amount claims, saying that the debt recovery tribunal's certificate showed a loan amount of nearly Rs 6,203 crore, 35 lakhs, including an interest of 11.5 per cent.

The total debt was against four entities, including Kingfisher Airlines, United Breweries, Vijay Mallya and Kingfisher Finvest, Mallya said during the podcast.

“I am the one under attack,” Mallya said. While clarifying about the widely reported debt amount of ₹9,000 crore, Mallya said, “I am as perplexed as you are because the banks have never submitted a statement to me, which in itself is very strange."

He further claimed that the banks have already recovered Rs 14,000 crore, however, Mallya requested that they provide a statement mentioning the total recovered amount.

Mallya denied allegations of theft, saying that he would only come back if assured of a fair trial and a "dignified existence".

“I apologise to everyone for the failure of Kingfisher Airlines,” Mallya said. When asked if his legal troubles worsened because he chose not to return to India, he said, “If I have assurance of a fair trial and a dignified existence in India, you may be right, but I don’t.”

“Call me a fugitive for not going to India post-March 2016. I didn’t run away, I flew out of India on a prescheduled visit. Fair enough, I did not return for reasons that I consider are valid, so if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead, but where is the "thief" coming from? Where is the ‘theft’?” he questioned.