/'First red line must not be crossed': China fumes over reports of US arms sales to Taiwan

China has strongly criticised the United States over reported plans to increase weapons sales to Taiwan, calling it a dangerous move that could worsen tensions in the region.

At a press briefing in Beijing on Friday (May 30), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China “firmly opposes US arms sales to the Taiwan island” and urged Washington to “strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, particularly the August 17 communiqué”.

US weapons sales to surpass Trump’s first term says report

Lin was responding to a Reuters report that said President Donald Trump is planning to accelerate arms sales to Taiwan to a level higher than during his first term. Two unnamed US officials told the agency that over the next four years, Washington could approve more weapons deals than the $18.65 billion worth of military sales cleared during Trump’s first term.

The upcoming arms packages are expected to include missiles, munitions and drones, the report said. That would mark a significant jump compared to the Biden administration, which oversaw about $8.7 billion in sales to Taiwan, according to a 2024 Cato Institute report.

Beijing says Taiwan issue is its ‘first red line’

Lin warned that the Taiwan question is central to China’s national interests and represents “the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations”.

He went on to say, “Washington should stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait.”

“China’s determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering,” Lin added.

Tensions rise again despite recent trade truce

The news comes at a time when relations between the US and China had begun to show signs of recovery. Earlier this month, the two sides agreed to a temporary truce in their ongoing trade dispute during talks in Geneva.

However, tensions have started to flare again, with Washington recently moving to revoke some Chinese student visas and placing tighter restrictions on technology access.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is currently in Singapore attending the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum, where he is expected to seek support from allies to counter China. In contrast, Beijing has sent a lower-level delegation, avoiding any direct encounter with Hegseth.