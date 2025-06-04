/'Even Pakistan, Masood Azhar have not said this': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘surrender’ jibe at PM Modi - What did the Congress leader say?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for his recent comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of disrespecting the Indian Army.

Trivedi slams Gandhi for ‘warped’ reading of poll results

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised Gandhi’s take on the Lok Sabha election results, calling it “warped” and “irresponsible”.

“The level of intelligence and wisdom of someone who sees receiving less than three points in their third attempt in the election result as a success, and sees being elected as the Prime Minister for the third time as a defeat, is obvious,” Trivedi said.

He asked, “Has Rahul Gandhi insulted the Army by using the word surrender or not? He has used such a word that even Pakistan’s Army, terrorist organisations, or UN-designated terrorists Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed have not used.”

BJP says Congress using language worse than enemies

Trivedi claimed that Gandhi’s language was harsher than that used by Pakistan-backed terror groups. He alleged that Congress had a long record of what he described as “surrender”, pointing to past events such as Pakistan’s occupation of Indian territory and Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Western silence about India’s democratic standards under Modi.

He said such examples showed a pattern in the Congress party’s history and added that the party seemed to undermine the nation’s institutions consistently.

Trivedi praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him the “lion of mother India”.

INDIA bloc also targeted by BJP

The BJP spokesperson also took a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, which had demanded a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

He said, “INDIA is in their name, but Pakistan is in their heart.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say about PM Modi?

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that during the India-Pakistan military standoff, PM Modi gave in after a phone call from US President Donald Trump.

“A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered – history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down,” Gandhi had said.

In response, Trivedi recalled that the Indian government had already dismissed Trump’s claims about mediating between India and Pakistan. He also mocked Trump for often making exaggerated or questionablestatements.