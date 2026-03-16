/'Collapse of Governance'; Opposition NDA to protest against ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami announced that his party and their allies under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would protest against the "total collapse of governance" under the ruling DMK. In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leads the NDA, which includes the BJP and other political parties. The protests are to be held on Tuesday (Mar 17) at the revenue district headquarters across the state. The southern Indian state goes to the polls on April 23.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that the protests were being organised to highlight the “complete collapse of governance” under the DMK regime and to voice the anger of the people over rising crimes, the unchecked spread of drugs, and the mounting cost of living.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

EPS alleged that since the DMK government assumed office in 2021, Tamil Nadu has increasingly become a hub for narcotics trafficking, illicit liquor operations, and organised criminal networks. The drug menace has spread alarmingly across the state, with ganja (marijuana) peddling reported in towns and villages alike, it was added.

The AIADMK chief further alleged that the state intelligence department had failed to detect organised drug activity, while the police had been ineffective in curbing drug peddlers. Palaniswami attacked Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also holds the Home portfolio, for maintaining what he called a “criminal silence” on the issue while focusing on publicity-oriented activities. EPS also alleged that elements within the ruling party had enabled the growth of drug networks. He was referring to the case involving Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with international drug smuggling operations, noting that the agency itself had acknowledged his links to political circles close to the chief minister's family.

Regarding crimes against women and children, EPS said the situation in Tamil Nadu had reached deeply disturbing levels. Among these, he cited the sexual assault of a student on the campus of Anna University in Chennai, describing it as a grave incident that had occurred at one of the state's most respected educational institutions.



