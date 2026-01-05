/'Chinese Manja = Danger'. Hyderabad police issues strong warning against dangerous 'silent killer'

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued a stern warning on Monday (January 5) against the use of Chinese Manja, which is already banned in the state of Telangana. The Commissioner referred to it as a “silent killer” that has caused serious injuries and even fatalities among pedestrians, motorcyclists, birds, and animals. The police have set up dedicated teams to tackle the illegal production, distribution, and sale of this hazardous material. Sajjanar emphasised that those involved in manufacturing or trading Chinese Manja will face severe legal consequences.

“Anyone caught selling or using Chinese Manja will be dealt with strictly under the law. We urge citizens to be proactive: if you spot anyone using it, stop them and spread awareness about its risks. Report illegal sales to the police; your timely action can prevent tragedy,” Sajjanar urged on the social media platform ‘X’.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, VC Sajjanar, in a post on X, said, "Zero tolerance for Chinese Manja in Hyderabad

Chinese manja is a silent killer that has caused serious injuries and even deaths of pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, birds, and animals. #Hyderabad Police has formed special teams to curb its illegal manufacture, storage, transport, and sale. Any person found manufacturing or selling Chinese manja will face strict legal action, which will be taken very seriously. If you see anyone using Chinese manja, please stop them and create awareness about its dangers. Be a responsible citizen and inform the police about its sale. A timely intervention can prevent a tragedy. Let us celebrate the kite festival safely and humanely."

Chinese Manja has been responsible for several injuries in recent weeks, including four motorcyclists who sustained serious neck injuries. These victims include a police constable and a student. A 29-year-old man, T Ashok, was severely injured on December 30 when the sharp nylon thread cut into his neck near Saidabad. Similarly, on December 29, Mohammed Jameel, a food delivery executive, was seriously injured when the abrasive string wrapped around his neck while he was riding. Jameel had to undergo a painful procedure with 22 stitches to close the wound.

On December 26, a B.Tech student, Jashwanth Reddy, also suffered neck injuries from Chinese Manja while riding near Keesara. Meanwhile, a constable named Shivraj was also injured on December 25 when the dangerous string became entangled around his neck while riding on the Tilaknagar-Narayanguda flyover.