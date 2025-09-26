/'BJP in habit of accusing others': Omar backs Congress, says party not capable of instigating 'riots'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has jumped in support of the Congress party after it was accused of "rioting" in Ladakh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to the media on Thursday (Sep 25), Abdullah said that the BJP is in a habit of accusing others for their failures and the violence in Leh faced similar reactions from them.

"Had the Congress been so powerful that it could cause riots in Ladakh, why didn't the party form the council (in October 2020)? Who won the last council elections in Ladakh? The BJP, while the Congress lost badly. When things go wrong, the BJP people always come up with excuses,” the chief minister said.

In fact he blamed the violence on the failure of the administration.

“When such things happen, it is the administration which is the first to fail. The administration should see why it failed. Blaming someone else will not not help,” Abdullah said.

Curfew in Leh, Wangchuk's NGO licence cancelled

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Leh, while Section 163 has been enforced in Kargil following violent clashes that resulted in four deaths and 70 injuries.

The protests erupted in the region over demands for statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) attributed the violent protests in Leh, which caused casualties and damage, to activist Sonam Wangchuk. The MHA accused him of inciting unrest and misleading the public.

In the wake of the violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO (Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) FCRA licence, citing multiple violations.