/Did you use condoms?: Chaitanyananda Saraswati would peer into students' lives

Delhi’s self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s case of sexual assault has new facets opening up. 17 students have alleged harassment and also claimed that he would keep tabs on them through the CCTV cameras, which were set under the pretext of security. An FIR has been filed, and the complaints have revealed that Chaitanyananda would ask intrusive questions, would facilitate foreign trips for students and then urge them to visit his room at night.

He also went ahead to ask a student if she had a boyfriend, and if she had had sex. He further probed to ask if they use condoms?

Additional DCP (South West) Aishwarya Singh told news agency IANS, "As soon as the complaint was received, an FIR was registered, and the investigation is ongoing. As per the law, statements of the female students who made the allegations are being recorded... Delhi Police is making all the efforts to nab the accused"