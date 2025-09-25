/Delhi molestation case: How qualified is ‘godman’ Saraswati? Did Obama, Steve Jobs hail him? Know here

A self-styled godman from Delhi, Chaitanyananda Saraswati, has been accused of sexually molesting at least 19 students. The man claimed himself a highly educated and qualified management guru, along with being an author. His profiles on academic research-sharing platforms claim that he has an MBA and a PhD from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Not just that, he also claims that he had completed post-doctoral degrees and DLitt, and that he holds seven honorary DLitt degrees from Universities in India and abroad.

All these claims have been made on the author pages of his books available on e-commerce platforms. But the Delhi Police reportedly believes that all these claims can be fake. An investigation into this has already been launched.

On the cover of these books, Chaitanyananda introduces himself as an "internationally acclaimed writer" who has authored 28 titles and 143 research papers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The self-proclaimed "baba" does not stop here. One of his books - Forget Classroom Learning - has a foreword by Apple founder Steve Jobs, who has been quoted as saying that Chaitanyananda's books are "an unprecedented preparatory and guiding manual for the applied world of management".

Not only this, his books have even been referred to by the former US president Barack Obama, Chaitanyananda claims. His profile also claimed that the book, Transforming Personality, was referred to by Obama during his election campaign and was one of the best sellers in the European and North American markets in 2007.



The 'about the author' sections on his book describe him as an "eminent professor, noted author, orator, educationist, spiritual philosopher and philanthropist, and an eminent personality of management academia in India and abroad."



Forced women to change names

As per the FIR filed against him, Chaitanyananda, the 62-year-old man, forced one of the students to change her name against her will. Chaitanyananda is the director of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj. The students belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and are pursuing post-graduate management diploma courses on scholarships at the institute.