/How letter from Air Force headquarters exposed self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Delhi-based self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting 17 students of a private institution run by Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham. The complainants have alleged that he would send lewd messages, and the FIR also notes that he would take students on foreign trips with him. They were requested to come to his room at odd hours, and on failing to comply, they would be threatened that their degree would be withheld.

The FIR copy also mentions that Sri SharadaPeetham, Sringeri received two letters; one from a student, another from an Air Force (IAF) officer in July and August, respectively. The letters highlighted the sexual abuse of students by Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

Letter from IAF headquarters

The institute also received complaints from the Air Force headquarters, as many students at the institute came from families of Air Force officers. The institute then held a meeting addressing over 30 women.

On August 9, the institute issued a notice, it read: The public is hereby informed that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Peetham).”

“As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati,” it added.

What is the case against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati?

Saraswati is accused of molesting multiple girls pursuing PGDM from the institute where he is the manager. A total of 32 girls have made accusations and gotten their statements recorded. The students are reportedly from the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship quota. 17 of 32 victims have alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages, and unwanted physical contact by Saraswasti, reported the police.

The accused is currently on the run and efforts are underway to track him as soon as possible. Delhi Police has also impounded his car which had a fake UN registration plate.