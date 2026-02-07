/‘Bathroom cleaning chemicals used in ghee’: Andhra CM's big claim on Tirupati laddu row

Accusing Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday, made a new claim on the Tirupati laddu row, stating that “bathroom cleaning chemicals” were used to adulterate the ghee used for making prasadam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple. “Even in the Srisailam Temple, this adulteration seems to have happened," Naidu said at a public event in Kurnool.



Naidu’s remarks followed in response to allegations by leaders of the YSR Congress Party, who accused him of “lying” over his earlier claims that ghee used in Tirupati had been mixed with beef tallow and lard, according to a report by the Indian Express.



Based on a CBI chargesheet, no traces of tallow or lard were detected in the ghee. Instead, it stated that the product had been adulterated with vegetable oils and chemical substances. The alleged adulteration of the Tirupati prasadam is said to have occurred between 2019 and 2024, a period when the YSR Congress Party was in office under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The latest revelations from the official chargesheet have sparked fresh outrage and deep anguish among devotees of Tirupati laddu, exposing the horrifying truth that a toilet cleaning chemical was used to adulterate the sacred Tirupati Laddu,” a statement from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party read.

LABSA is “non-food grade”

The TDP stated that based on the chargesheet, Manish Gupta, one of the accused, reportedly prepared invoices in the names of multiple people during the period March 2022 to May 2024. It has been accused that Pomil Jain (accused no. 3) issued purchase orders directly via informal channels, such as WhatsApp, to Manish Gupta.



During this time, M/s Aristo Chemicals is alleged to have supplied around 8,900 kilograms of lactic acid and LABSA/acid slurry to M/s Harsh Fresh Dairy Products Private Limited and M/s Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited (A7).



The TDP statement added that LABSA is “non-food grade” and “corrosive industrial substance capable of causing severe chemical burns, internal organ damage, and potentially fatal injuries if ingested”. The YSR Congress Party hit back by accusing the TDP and its leader, Chief Minister Naidu, of attempting to inflame communal sentiments for political advantage.



Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP would pursue all available options, including approaching the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), to highlight what he described as the coalition government’s “jungle raj” and the “false narrative” surrounding the Tirupati laddu controversy.



Reddy added that the CBI, after concluding its probe, had filed a chargesheet categorically stating that no animal fat was found in the ghee used to make the laddu. “The chargesheet, backed by reports from two Central laboratories, does not mention the names of anyone associated with the YSRCP,” Reddy said. “The facts mentioned in the court-monitored CBI report will prevail, and the one-man commission appointed by Chandrababu Naidu is only an eyewash and will not stand any scrutiny,” he said.